TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85 to $5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. TriNet Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70 to $2.20 EPS.

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.0 %

TNET stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 459,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,999. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

