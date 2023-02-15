TrueUSD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $923.06 million and approximately $44.48 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00427524 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.00 or 0.28319964 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000163 BTC.
TrueUSD Token Profile
TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 923,505,576 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.