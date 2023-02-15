Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.935-1.970 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.77. The company had a trading volume of 409,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $474.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.44.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.08.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,642,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after buying an additional 79,289 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

