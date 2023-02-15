United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Shares Down 4.8%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 2,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

UMLGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Malt Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

