United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $47.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Down 2.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

