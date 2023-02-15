Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
UEIC stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.79 and a beta of 1.14.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
