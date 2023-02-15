Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

UEIC stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

