Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.22 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-0.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.82.

Upwork Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,757. Upwork has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $102,112.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,033 shares of company stock worth $741,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 966,196 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 387,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

