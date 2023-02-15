V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Buys $400,350.00 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,914. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

