Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.92

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.92 and traded as low as $24.74. Valhi shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 9,114 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Valhi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $711.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

About Valhi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 308.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Featured Stories

