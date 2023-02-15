Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.92

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.92 and traded as low as $24.74. Valhi shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 9,114 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Valhi Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $711.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
