VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.13

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.13 and traded as high as $23.30. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 10,324 shares traded.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.