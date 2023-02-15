Velas (VLX) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $62.43 million and $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00058088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00024321 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,414,360,696 coins and its circulating supply is 2,414,360,692 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

