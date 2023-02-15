Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Down 7.8%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43.80 ($0.53). 112,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 133,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.58).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.52. The company has a market capitalization of £15.97 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.