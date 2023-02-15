Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,540,384.73 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,540,384.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,551,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,746,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $2,283,762.32.

On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,353,850.08.

On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,794,422.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $2,325,277.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 83,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

