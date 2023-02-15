Visteon (VC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Visteon Stock Performance
NASDAQ VC opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on VC. Barclays began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.