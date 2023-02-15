Visteon (VC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $164.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visteon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of research firms have commented on VC. Barclays began coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Stories

