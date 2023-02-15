Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Vitesse Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 649,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,318. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

