VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIZIO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their target price on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE VZIO opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.83. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. UBS Group AG increased its position in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

