Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Achieves $19.52 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $19.52 million and $1.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,842,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,867,781 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars.

