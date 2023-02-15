Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hemmer Sells 100 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.14. 1,600,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

