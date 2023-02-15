Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $3.09 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.0% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MA traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.01. 636,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

