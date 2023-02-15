Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WB opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Weibo has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Weibo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 380,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Weibo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,107,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 409,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.