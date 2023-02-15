Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.72. 1,864,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

