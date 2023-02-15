Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
