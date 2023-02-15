Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

