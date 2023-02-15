Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 272,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.