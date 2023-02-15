Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
WIA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 21,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $12.40.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
