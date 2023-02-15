Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.7% annually over the last three years.

WIA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 21,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

