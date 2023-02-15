Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,163. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter worth $77,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

