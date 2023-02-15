Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Buys £69,501.24 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Cilla Snowball acquired 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,078 ($37.36) per share, for a total transaction of £69,501.24 ($84,366.64).

WTB stock traded up GBX 62.59 ($0.76) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,120.59 ($37.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,872. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,850.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,659.11. Whitbread plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.31). The firm has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2,031.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTB shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($42.61) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.63) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($50.98) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,690 ($44.79).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

