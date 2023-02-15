Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 3,000 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 309,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,789,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $277,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

