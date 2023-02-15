W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.94. 618,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,619,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
