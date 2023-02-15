W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.94. 618,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,619,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price target for the company.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About W&T Offshore

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 186,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.