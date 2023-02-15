Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-3.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92.

WH traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. 1,264,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after buying an additional 182,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

