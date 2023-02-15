X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $23.14. 989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 6.68% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

