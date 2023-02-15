YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.85

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and traded as high as $77.45. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 5,064 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.25.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

