Zacks Research Comments on Textron Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

