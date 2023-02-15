Zahir Ibrahim Acquires 100,000 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) CFO Zahir Ibrahim purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,544. The company has a market capitalization of $256.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.40. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get BARK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

About BARK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BARK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in BARK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.