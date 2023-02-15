ZClassic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52.86 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $459,589.76 and $52.86 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00187709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00070091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00060590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.