Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.350-1.408 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.54 EPS.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.4 %

ZD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. 247,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,056. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

