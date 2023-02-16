106,777 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of SSR Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 797,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $5,831,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining
In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,134.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
SSR Mining Stock Performance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.