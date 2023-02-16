10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Raised to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

10x Genomics Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $5.30 on Thursday, hitting $51.57. 1,051,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 over the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

