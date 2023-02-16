17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.10. 365,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 176,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.72.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
