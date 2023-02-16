17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.10. 365,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 176,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.72.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.