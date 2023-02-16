1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOW. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

