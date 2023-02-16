1inch Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.07 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002318 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1inch Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $437.07 million and $47.07 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000160 BTC.
1inch Network Profile
1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,372,303 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
1inch Network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
