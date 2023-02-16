277,300 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Bought by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIDO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 89,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,849. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

