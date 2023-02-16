434 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 546.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Humana by 78.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $12.27 on Thursday, reaching $510.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,667. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

