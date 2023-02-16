65,625 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $22,465,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 120.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $96.48. 205,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,488. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

