7,903 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,523. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

