Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $166,749.23

Achain (ACT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. Achain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $166,749.23 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004679 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000951 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

