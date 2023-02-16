Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 617,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ADX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 50,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $18.81.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADX. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $51,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

