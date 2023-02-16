Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.36. 34,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.95. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $61.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

About Adams Resources & Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

