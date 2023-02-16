Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in January

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,479,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 3,767,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44,794.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADEVF. SEB Equities lowered Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.