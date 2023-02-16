Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $898,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 546.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.15. 967,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

