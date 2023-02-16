Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance
NYSE AJRD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 394,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,346. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
