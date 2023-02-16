Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 394,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,346. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.